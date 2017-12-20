Kerala JD(U) leader MP Veerendra Kumar quits Rajaysabha

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Janata Dal (United) leader from Kerala M P Veerendra Kumar resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, days after rebel JD-U leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified from the Upper House. Veerendra Kumar was the chairman of the JD(U)’s Kerala unit.

The 80-year-old, also a media baron, submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday morning, Arun Kumar Shrivastava, also a rebel JD-U leader, told to News Agencies.

Shrivastava said Veerendra Kumar, who was elected to the Upper House from Kerala last year with support from the Congress-led UDF, resigned “so that no one questions his integrity that he is aligning with Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U President Nitish Kumar”.

Kumar, who is part of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, conducted a press conference in Kerala confirming that he quit the House, following Nitish Kumar’s alliance with the BJP in Bihar. He said he no longer wishes to continue under the leadership of JD(U) national president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar’s decision to break away from the Grand Alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress in Bihar and align with the BJP-led NDA in July this year had triggered a rebellion in the party.

JD (U)’s founder leader Sharad Yadav led the rebel faction to protest Nitish Kumar’s decision. He was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha along with Ali Anwar on December 4 “on the ground of defection rules”.

Meanwhile, rumors are afloat that JD(U) may align with Janata Dal (S), which is part of Kerala’s ruling LDF front.

