Kerala kid Alan testifies against a senior cop DCP Yathish Chandra for alleged police brutality in full public glare

Kochi,August11:A seven-year-old boy Alan left the Kerala police red-faced when he testified against a senior cop for alleged police brutality in full public glare on Wednesday.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) had summoned the the then DCP Yatish Chandra to provide with an explanation for the June 16 lathicharge against the Pathuvype protesters ahead on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi.

Chandra, amid his explanation, was taken back by Alan’s remark.

“He hit me. I saw this uncle hit other people and they had to be hospitalised. The next day, his photo even came in the newspaper,” said the boy, pointing a finger at Chandra.

The Commission Chairperson P Mohandas then asked Alan whether he had indeed seen the officer manhandle people. To this, Alan nodded his head, repeatedly saying yes, all this while his mother kept tugging at his shirt to calm him down.

The police had brutally beaten up the protesters, later justifying it as ‘security measure’ following threats.

However, KSHRC had rubbished the police claims that the brutal lathicharge against the protesters in Kochi had anything to do with the ‘threat’ to the Prime Minister. Rather, the Commission stated, the police was reacting to the assault of the residents of Puthuvype who were agitating at High Court junction against the works on an LPG import terminal of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had later corroborated the state police chief’s statement that the PM faced a terror threat during his June 17 visit.

Vijayan, however, refused to react to the DGP’s remarks justifying the June 16 police action on people protesting near the Kerala High Court premises in Kochi against an LPG terminal coming up at Puthuvype.

Modi had on June 17 visited Kochi amid tight security and had inaugurated the first phase of the Kochi Metro. He had also taken a brief ride on the metro train along with dignitaries, including Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and the chief minister.