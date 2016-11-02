Kerala : Kochi lawyers prevent journos from covering court

Kochi, Nov 02: In yet another incident of lawyers obstructing news coverage, a group of advocates at a sessions court in Kochi prevented journalists from reporting the commencement of trial of the murder case of a Dalit woman Jisha.

Five journalists were present in the court hall when the lawyers came and asked them to leave, said a journalist, who was assigned to cover the proceedings. Three of the five journalists were women.

The incident occurred a day after the regional committee of Indian Newspapers Society and Kerala Television Federation wrote an open letter to Chief Justice of India T S Thakur, making an appeal to him to resolve the stand-off between media-persons and lawyers in the state.