Kerala likely to boycott Pepsi and Coca-Cola by next week.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 8: Kerala is likely to boycott the products of Pepsi and Coca-Cola by next week. The final announcement on this is expected to come next week after a meeting with the chief minister.

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) said in an announcement that their members would not be selling Pepsi and Coca-Cola drinks from March 14. Instead they will promote sales of traditional drinks like indigenous beverages and tender coconut.

More than 7 lakh merchants back this move in Kerala as the state now facing severe drought. In 2017, Kerala has been reeling under one of the worst droughts in the history of the state or in the last 115 years. The state had suffered 33.7 percent dip in rains from the South West Monsoon (SWM) from June to September, during last year. While the North East Monsoon between October and December 2016 came late.

This move is similar to that of the boycott in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

Kerala Vyapari Vyvasayi Ekopana Samitisamiti President T Naseeruddin has called on the merchants in Kerala to extend their support for the boycott. He added that they have also sought the support of the state government to materialise this boycott. “The license of the merchants under the union who do not conform to this decision will be cancelled,” he stated.

KVVES members are planning to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek his support for the ban. The South West Monsoon contributes 70 percent of the annual rainfall in Kerala. The merchant union allege that Pepsi and Coca-Cola have been exploiting Kerala’s water resources for the production of its carbonated drinks leaving the state to a prolonged drought.