Kerala love Jihad case: Women’s Commission directs Kottayam SP to inquire Hadiya’s present condition

Thiruvananthapuram,October 28: Kottayam Superintendent of Police is directed to inquire and to submit the present condition of Hadiya in Kerala love Jihad case,by the Kerala Women’s Commission on Saturday.

Day before on October 10, the Kerala High Court observed about the Hadiya case stated that ‘all inter-religious marriages cannot be termed love jihad.

According to reports stated that Hadiya, (24), a Hindu woman was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim man.

The Kerala government had earlier stated to the supreme court that an investigation by NIA was not needed in the case as the state police was efficient enough to carry out the whole inquiry.also government, however, had earlier said that it has no problem with the NIA probe.

A month ago, a group of people have submitted a petition to Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister demanded a probe into the alleged unlawful incarceration of the case.

Hadiya had sent with her parents K M Asokan and Ponnamma after annulling her marriage with Shafin Jahan. and the case is under consideration of the apex court and had ordered the NIA investigation into it.

On September 16, Jahan had filed a plea in the apex court and requested to call off the NIA probe alleging that the agency ‘is not being fair.

Hadiya is now formerly change to Akila Ashokan and converted to Islam and married Jahan in 2016.