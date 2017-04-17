Kerala: Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll counting underway, PK Kunjhalikutty leads 1.5 lakh votes

April 17, 2017
Kunjhalikutty
PK Kunjhalikutty (File Photo)

Malappuram, April 17: The counting of votes polled in the April 12 Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala is currently underway amid tight security.According to Election Commission data, 70.41 percent out of 13.12 lakh voters had exercised their franchise, marking a slight dip in the 71.41 per cent polled in the 2014 general election in the minority dominated constituency.

The counting is going at the Government College Malappuram.The postal ballots are being count in the first session of counting.P.K. Kunhalikutty is leading by more than 3,000 votes.

As per the latest report, Muslim League candidate P.K. Kunhalikutty is leading by more than 150,000 votes.

