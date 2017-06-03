Kerala man has become the first person in the country to live with two beating hearts after transplant surgery

New Delhi,June3: Amazing, isn’t it? A 45-year-old man from Kerala has become the first person in the country to live with two beating hearts after he suffered a heart failure.

He now has two beating hearts, one of it being a woman’s heart.

As per a report published in Times of India, the man underwent a rare heart transplant; instead of having his old heart replaced with a new one, doctors just connected the new heart to the old one so they can share the load.

Surgeons at the hospital said that they knew that thne man had no choice butr to undergo a heart replacement as his heart was functioning at only 10%.

The report further mentions that the three-and-half hour surgery had the surgeons first opening the patient’s chest cavity and creating a small space for the heart in his right side, because the normal heart always lies on the left side.

The entire surgery was done without stopping the native heart.

