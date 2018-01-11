Kerala man caught taking upskirt videos using cameras hidden in chappal

| By : Web Desk

Thrissur/Kerala, January 11: After the appalling incident of a man trying to molest a woman in broad daylight in Kozhikode, yet another horrifying salacious incident gets reported in the state.

According to reports, the accused Baiju frequented the venues of Kerala School Kalolsavam ( Kerala school arts festival) where students and parents across the state gathered to participate in and to watch various cultural activities held there.

Baiju hid his phone inside his slippers and made an opening in the slippers just for the camera, he, thereby, was able to capture obscene images of women effortlessly and unsuspiciously. The camera, placed upwards readily captured the upskirt videos of girls, all he had to do was to walk close to them; the crowded Kerala Kalolsavam venues made the task easy for him.

Fortunately, the Kerala police deployed at the Kalolsavam venue discerned Baiju’s suspicious behaviour and caught him red handed.

The vigilant police noticed Baiju moving from one place to another and looking at his foot. Baijus’ shifty demeanour and his constant glancing at his slippers gave him away to the police. He was arrested by the police on January 10, on the last day of Kalolsavam.