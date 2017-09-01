Kerala: Maradu SI helping culprits of sexual assault, not registering case, says victim’s husband Prasanth V Kurup  

Kochi/Kerala/September 1: Prasanth V. Kurup A 34-year old man from Kochi submitted a plea to the Kerala High Court seeking a senior woman police officer to deal with the assault case of her wife after the Maradu police refused to register the case.

According to reports, the husband of the assaulted woman alleged that Maradu Police deliberately did so to help the culprit, adding that the police must take a case on the medico- legal issues as soon as the information is intimated.

Aiming to help the culprits, the Maradu police had very deliberately not taken any case in the initial stage.

The Maradu Sub-Inspector had taken a statement on the 29th after the incident occurred on the 28th of this last month said Prasanth V. Kurup

On the midnight of July 28, his wife was brutally assaulted to a state of unconsciousness, when she was admitted at the Wellcare hospital.

She had visible wounds – from her lips to her knees – and even bite marks in her private parts after being brutally assaulted by a group of people in Kochi,

The husband then lodged a complaint to the Range IG, and even after the assaulted woman gave a statement to the police, they were hesitant to register a case, her husband informed.

The investigation started when he submitted a plea to the Kerala High Court.

“My demand was to assign a senior woman police officer to inquire the incident and to deliver an order to access the sealed hospital documents in the court at the earliest,” he told.

Acting on his plea, the HC sought the treatment details and medical records on Thursday, from the hospital where she was admitted. Since the required documents could not be availed, the case has now been adjourned to September 11.(ANI)