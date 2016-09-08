Kerala may ban Rashtriya Swayam Sevak activities in temples

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 08: The Kerala government has initiated steps to restrict physical training activities on temple premises in an apparent move against RSS shakhas (units) functioning in the state.

The law department has recommended that the government can ban such activities in temples under section 73 of the Kerala Police Act and the government order in this regard is awaiting clearance from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The law department has submitted its recommesndation to the chief secretary in response to a proposal from devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran. “Any physical activity, which includes training, exercises or training for self-defence, is not allowed under Section 73 of the Kerala Police Act,” law secretary B G Hareendranath said.