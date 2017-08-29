Kerala: Music director Bijibal's wife Shanti Mohandas passes away.

Kochi/Kerala, August 29: Wife of Popular Malayalam Music Director, Bijibal had passed away on Tuesday, as reported by twentyfournews.com. Shanti Mohandas aged 36 was under treatment, after a stroke, in a private hospital in Kochi for the last ten days.

The funeral is at 12 noon on Wednesday, at the Kochi, Edappally crematorium.

Bijibal and Shanti got married in 2002. The couple had a son and a daughter. Their daughter Daya also is a singer.

Bijibal made his debut in 2007 with Lal Jose’s movie named Arabikatha.

More details awaited.