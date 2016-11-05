Kerala: Muslim religious preacher arrested for advising against giving breast milk to a newborn

Kozhikode, November 5: After the arrest of a newborn’s father, Kerala Police took a Muslim religious preacher into custody early on Saturday for advising against giving breast milk for a child until the fifth azan call.

The arrest took place after a mother, despite repeated persuasions by the doctor and paramedical staff, refused to breast feed her second child following the delivery on Wednesday at 1.30 p.m. due to religious reasons.

Abubacker, the father of the newborn was also taken into custody on Friday and after questioning him, the police called in Hydrose Thangal on Saturday morning and took him into custody.

Speaking to IANS, a police officer said both of them will be produced in court later in the day.

The police has registered a case against the parents under the Juvenile Justice Act for denying the infant his right.