Kerala: Needle removed from man’s body after 22 years

November 21, 2016 | By :

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21: He was 12 when a needle got embedded in his behind. This weekend, it was removed after 22 years by doctors in Thiruvananthapuram.

The patient, who requested anonymity, complained two weeks of severe pain and swelling in his buttocks.

A scan showed the needle, which doctors were unable to trace when it first got stuck in him as a child.

The rusted needle was removed on Sunday after a two hour-long surgery, said doctors. The patient is recovering in hospital.

Tags:
Related News
Kerala tops Niti Aayog health index; UP bottom of the list
Kerala Governor skipped anti-Centre remarks on policy address: Congress slams Governor, Vijayan government 
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Congress wants KM Mani in UDF: CPI says no chance in LDF
ISIS
ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala
Sharing fake news on Twitter: Kerala Police registers case against Rajeev Chandrasekhar MP
Top