Kerala: Needle removed from man’s body after 22 years

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21: He was 12 when a needle got embedded in his behind. This weekend, it was removed after 22 years by doctors in Thiruvananthapuram.

The patient, who requested anonymity, complained two weeks of severe pain and swelling in his buttocks.

A scan showed the needle, which doctors were unable to trace when it first got stuck in him as a child.

The rusted needle was removed on Sunday after a two hour-long surgery, said doctors. The patient is recovering in hospital.