Kerala Paliyekkara toll plaza: Commuters protest in Thrissur after Hike in Toll Rates 

Thrissur/Kerala/September 1: According to the announcement by the Guruvayur Infrastructure Private Ltd, the execution agency for this stretch of the NH, the new toll rate will come into effect from midnight of Thursday.

The decision to hike the toll being collected at Paliyekkara on the Mannuthi Angamali-Edappalli stretch of the National Highway.

The New toll rate for the car will go up from Rs 65 to Rs 70 for single trip and from Rs 95 to Rs 105 for multiple trips within a day.

for buses and truck, new rate will be Rs 225 to Rs 240 for single trip and from Rs 340 to Rs 360 for multiple trips.

Multi axle vehicle the hike is from Rs 365 to Rs 385 for single trip and from Rs 550 to Rs 580.

According to reports, DCC vice president Joseph Tajet, who had been leading a campaign against the al leged violations of law by toll plaza officials, said RTI documents have exposed violations of contract terms by the company which constructed the stretch.

“As per the contract, the construction company should undertake complete re-tarring of the entire stretch every five years. The contract also stipulates that re-tarring must be done using bituminous concrete with 40mm thickness, and in accordance with the norms set by Indian Road Congress (IRC),” Tajet said.

He pointed out that the highway stretch had become commercially operational with the launch of the toll collection on February 9, 2012. This means the complete re-tarring should have been undertaken on February 9, 2017. But the work is yet to be completed.

AIYF district president Sandeep also alleged that the road construction company was yet to complete the service roads and failed to introduce the signal system as stipulated in the agreement.There has also been a spate of accidents on this NH stretch, he said.

When contacted A V Suraj, the COO of the company denied the allegations and said as per the agreement the toll rates will be increased on September 1, every year. On the overlaying, he said rain has delayed the work at some points but it will be resumed soon.