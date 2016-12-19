Kerala polytechnic student hospitalized in Thrissur after being ragged,seniors arrested

THRISSUR,Dec19: A 22-year-old student has been hospitalised in Kerala’s Thrissur with kidney malfunction after alleged ragging at a polytechnic. Another student has been admitted at a hospital in Kochi. OS Avinash, a student of Kottayam’s Government Polytechnic Institute, said he and eight other students were stripped and made to do rigorous exercises for more than five hours on the night of December 2.

Police have arrested five of the nine accused this morning.

Doctors say Avinash’s kidneys had been affected. “Because of the severity of the exertion, the myoglobin (an oxygen-binding protein like haemoglobin) produced by his body caused kidney failure,” said Dr Abdul Shiji, General Manager of Mother Hospital in Thrissur. The student has already undergone four rounds of dialysis and his condition is much better, he added.