Kerala: President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Indian History Congress today

New Delhi, December 29: President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate the 77th Indian History Congress at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala this afternoon.
Governor Justice P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries will attend the inaugural session to be held at the Karyavattom campus of the Kerala University.
Over 3,000 historians and research scholars will also attend the Congress.
The President will, later, fly to Bengaluru. (ANI)

