Kerala priest hailing from Kuttanad, has reportedly gone missing from Edinburgh in Scotland

ALAPPUZHA,June24: Fr Martin Xavier, a 33-year-old priest hailing from Mankompu of Kuttanad, has reportedly gone missing from Edinburgh in Scotland. According to his relatives at Vazhachirayil, Pulinkunnu, Kuttanad, Fr Xavier went to Scotland as part of his Ph.D studies. His last contact with the relatives was on last Tuesday. A member of the CMI congregation, Fr Xavier was handling affairs of Francis Xavier’s Church as part of Ph. D studies.

It was the believers of the church who came to know about the incident after he was found not attending the mass. Following this, the CMI church in Pulimkunnu was informed by the bishop in Scotland about the missing of the priest on Thursday evening. Relatives were told that the room where priest was staying kept opened and the passport remained in the room. Fr Xaviour was ordained on December 30, 2013, and had served as vicar of Chethipuzha church till he flew to Scotland on July 15 last year.

He is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with a medium build, short black slightly curly hair and a clean shaven face.

“Fr Vazhachira has been in Edinburgh since October last year and knows the Corstorphine area fairly well, however, we are also exploring whether he may have ventured further afield and so anyone with information as to his current whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately,” Inspector Craig Rogerson of Police Scotland, said. “I would also urge Fr Vazhachira to get in touch with us, or with colleagues at the church, as soon as possible to let us know he is safe.”