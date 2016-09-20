Kerala : Rail traffic affected due to derailment of goods train

Kollam, Kerala, Sep 20: A goods train derailed at Karunagappalli Station near here last night, disrupting rail traffic between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam sections.

A Southern Railway release said the goods train carrying fertilisers to Kottayam derailed last night and traffic between Kollam and Kayamkulam stations has been regulated on a single line.

Though no express train has been cancelled,few passenger services have been regulated for the speedy restoration work of the affected line, the release said.

Few long-distance trains coming to Thiruvananthapuram and towards Ernakulam were detained at nearby stations due to the accident.