Kerala : Rail traffic affected due to derailment of goods train

September 20, 2016 | By :

Kollam, Kerala, Sep 20: A goods train derailed at Karunagappalli Station near here last night, disrupting rail traffic between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam sections.

A Southern Railway release said the goods train carrying fertilisers to Kottayam derailed last night and traffic between Kollam and Kayamkulam stations has been regulated on a single line.
Though no express train has been cancelled,few passenger services have been regulated for the speedy restoration work of the affected line, the release said.

Few long-distance trains coming to Thiruvananthapuram and towards Ernakulam were detained at nearby stations due to the accident.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Kerala tops Niti Aayog health index; UP bottom of the list
Kerala Governor skipped anti-Centre remarks on policy address: Congress slams Governor, Vijayan government 
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Congress wants KM Mani in UDF: CPI says no chance in LDF
Kerala: Woman chars 14-year-old son after strangulating him, arrested
ISIS
ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala
Top