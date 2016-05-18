Kerala rape: Lack of cooperation from police, says Maneka

New Delhi, May 18:Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has accused the police of not extending cooperation in the Kerala rape case, which took place on April 28, reports said.

Attending a press meet at the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC), Delhi, Gandhi read a report pertaining to the same, submitted by a committee formed by the National Commission of Women (NCW).

She was quoted in the media as saying, “During the investigations, the NCW team found that the mother had repeatedly pointed out to one of the accused, and he is yet to be picked up by the police. They had reported earlier about the same person. They were told that they will be raped.”

The committee was headed by NCW chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam, member Rekha Sharma, technical expert Geeta Rathee Singh and advocate P Krishnadas.

Gandhi also said that one of the accused was the brother-in-law of a Left lawmaker.

She also stated that the forensic team failed to do any justice and rued the lack of video footage of proceedings.

“The police instead of sending the weapon used in the crime scene for chemical examination directly submitted it to the court,” the report read.

“The forensic science laboratory has failed miserably in providing services to the investigation team to identify the real culprit in the murder of the Dalit woman as the DNA division of the lab has been lying idle for the past several months on account of repair,” Gandhi said, while taking a dig at the forensic experts.

She said that the ongoing elections might have hindered proceedings, while adding, “One of the reasons for such lackadaisical and apathetic behaviour of the police could be that the victim belonged to a vulnerable section of the society.”