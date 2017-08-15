Kerala: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat barred from hoisting flag in school

Palakkad, Kerala, August 15: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday was detained from hoisting the national flag in Karnakkiyamman School in Kerala.

The District collector issued a memo to the school in this regard, categorically stating that it was inappropriate for a political leader to hoist the national flag in an aided school. He added that only a teacher or elected representative of the people was allowed to do so.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party challenged the Collector’s decision; standing affirmative that Bhagwat would hoist the flag.

Meanwhile, in his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opined that the country, in unison, can bring a positive change.

“Everybody is equal in our nation, no one big or small. We together can bring a positive change in the nation,” he said.