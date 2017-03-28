Kerala Sahithya Academi Awards 2017 declared.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28: The Kerala Sahithya Academi Awards has been declared on Tuesday evening. Sarah Joseph and UA Khadar would be given Special Membership as it is the Most Distinguished Recognition from the Academy.

UK Kumaran’s ThakshanKunn has won the award for Novel and S Rameshan’s ‘Hemanthathile Pakshi’ has won the award for Poetry.

Ashitha wins the award for short story, Ezhacherry Ramachandran has won the award for Children’s literature and the Guru Muninarayana Prasad has won the award for translation.

VG Thampi and OK Johny has shared the award for Travelogue. Sahithya Academy president Vaishakhan said that the awards would be distributed by next month.