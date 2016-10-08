Kerala school booked for asking students to lay down their lives for Islam

Kochi, Oct 08: A case has been registered against a school in Kochi for allegedly teaching students objectionable content and exhorting them to lay down their lives for Islam, with police suspecting that the curriculum has been drafted with persons close to controversial preacher Zakir Naik.

The Peace International School at Thammanam in Ernakulam is run by a trust headed by some ‘influential local businessmen’. Police has registered a case under Sect 153A and 34 Indian Penal Code against the school principal, administrator and three trustees, police sources said.

The case was registered on the basis of a report filed by the Ernakulam District Education Officer, stating that ‘what was being taught was not secular’.

‘The case was registered for teaching students objectionable content in the syllabus… what was not secular. Islamic curriculum was being followed and students were being exhorted to lay down their lives for Islam,’ the sources said.

The school has classes from the LKG to eighth standard.

‘We suspect that this school’s curriculum has been drafted with persons close to controversial preacher Zakir Naik, of Mumbai based Islamic International School,’ the sources said.