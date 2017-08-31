Kerala: Security guard caught on camera brutally hitting passengers at bus terminal, gets arrested

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, August 31: A security guard was beating passengers at a bus terminal on Tuesday at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthpuram. Vijaykumar, the security guard misused his power and brutally hit the passengers with his cane and asked the passengers to leave the terminal.

Another guard slapped the passengers for questioning him. Vijayakumar was arrested under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation).He was later released on bail. The District Transport Officer, Jaya Chandran, when probed, said “He (Vijayakumar) was appointed on a temporary basis and has been terminated after the assault. He was recruited through a firm which supplies the security guards.” (ANI)