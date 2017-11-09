Kerala Solar Scam: Judicial commission report charges former CM Oomen Chandy, staff of cheating

Thiruvananthapuram, November 9: The controversial commission report on the Kerala solar scam was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday. During the evidence collection by the Justice Shivarajan commission, 214 witnesses and 812 documents were analysed.

The report, running into 1,073 pages and four volumes, was submitted to the government on September 26 after a 4-year probe.

According to reports Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s personal staff member Tenny Joppan’s mobile are connect to CM, and also Salim Raj, Tenny Joppan, CM’s personal staff members Delhi aide Thomas Kuruvila had made call to Saritha’s mobile.

Former CM Oommen Chandy did not use a phone of his own and he used phones of aides.

Certain sources reveals that there were phone calls to two land phones at the CM’S official residence and vice-versa, from the mobile phones of Salim Raj, Jikkumon Jacob, Tenny Jopan.

As per Saritha’s statement Oommen Chandy ontacted Saritha almost every day.While Gunman Salim Raj stated that CM used to to talk to Sarita on the former’s phone.

Reports says,(SIT) Special Investigation Team did not make any necessary efforts to ascertain whether the list of the phone calls were made by the CM himself or by his aides and clearly shows thatNo effort was made by the SIT to ascertain why calls were made to and from the phones of Jikkumon, Salim Raj, and Thomas Kuruvilla to Saritha’s phone number.

Saritha case was that it was only for a Solar project that she contacted the chief minister and power minister Aryadan Mohammed directly and over the phone in Saritha’s presence, the CM had called Aryadan on phone. Aryadan had promised to provide necessary assistance

The CM and Aryadan asked for money via their personal assistants, as per Saritha’s deposition while Biju Radhakarishnan’s deposition that he had directly given money to the CM cannot be taken at face value