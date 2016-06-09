Kerala Sports Minister abused, threatened me: Anju Bobby George

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9 : India’s former athlete Anju Bobby George on Thursday alleged that Kerala Sports minister E P Jayarajan had threatened her and other members of the Kerala Sports Council on charges that she had ‘misused’ funds.

Anju, who is the Kerala Sports Council President, further said in an interview to a news channel that Jayarajan’s attitude towards sports is not good and that she will bring the issue into the notice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon.

Asserting that the minister had threatened her and other members of the Council when they assembled for the first meeting with him, she added that Jayarajan accused the Council members of being supporters of the opposition party and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences since the LDF had come to power.

She further said that the minister had dismissed all recent transfer orders issued by the Sports Council, and when Anju had brought up the matter saying that such a sudden cancellation would affect many lives and careers, he threatened her again.

Jayarajan came into the limelight recently after his infamous declaration that Muhammed Ali’s death that was a great loss for Kerala, as he had won many medals for the state.