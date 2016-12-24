Kerala: State Police seizes Rs. 37 lakh in new currency notes from businessman’s house

Malappuram , Dec. 24: In continued post-demonetisation crackdown on black money, Rs. 37 lakh in new currency notes have been seized by police from a businessman’s house on Saturday in the Malappuram area of Kerala.

The incident happened while the police searched the house of Shanif, a local businessman after a tip off from locals.

They found Rs. 37 lakhs in Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 100 denominations.

Police have also recovered Rs. 2.5 lakh from Shoukkath Ali another local from Tirur, Malappuram district.

Earlier today, the police had busted a Nalgonda-based currency exchange racket and seized Rs. 19.7 lakh in Telangana where three people were arrested, including a realtor, a student and marketing executive in this regard.

The seized property and the suspects were handed over to the income tax (IT) officials for further investigation.

(ANI)