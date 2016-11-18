Kerala: Students manhandle lecturer at Calicut University Institute of Engineering and Technology

Malapuram/Kerala, November 18: Sunod Kumar C, a lecturer with the Calicut University Institute of Engineering and Technology was allegedly manhandled by five students of the Institute on Thursday, reports The New Indian Express.

According to sources the injured Sunod Kumar C, a lecturer with the Mechanical Engineering Department of the college has been admitted to Thirurangadi Government Hospital.

The college principal was not willing to take action against the students involved in the incident. But all the members of the teaching staff stood against him for not taking action on such a serious issue. After protests from the staff, three students were suspended form the college.

The students allegedly manhandled the lecturer when he denied them entry to a room, where the final project presentation of the seventh semester Mechanical Engineering was going on.

According to reports in media, two students of the seventh semester Electrical Engineering was reportedly stopped by the Teacher who told them to wait till the presentation was over.

Later the duo along with three others manhandled him outside the department. The five students who attacked the lecturer, are allegedly members of Students Federation of India (SFI).