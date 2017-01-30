Kerala techie working in Infosys strangled to death by unknown person in Pune

January 30, 2017 | By :
Infosys Founder-Chairman N R Narayana Murthy express sadness over IT employees laying off.

Pune , Jan 30: A 25-year-old woman software engineer of Infosys was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person at her workstation in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi, Pune on Sunday, police said.

K Rasila Raju, who hailed from Kerala, was allegedly strangulated with the help of a computer wire. The incident took place on the ninth floor of the Infosys building.
“The incident might have taken place around 5 PM but we received a call around 8 PM. Raju was employed as a software engineer by the firm,” assistant commissioner of police Vaishali Jadhav said.

 She said though it was Sunday, Rasila was working while her two teammates were online in Bengaluru.
“Her manager was trying to call her, but there was no response. The manager called and asked the security guard to go and check and when the security guard went to see her, she was found unconscious near her workstation,” the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and investigation is on.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
ISL Update: Keen tussle on cards as Jamshedpur takes on Pune
Indian will have nine new smart cities
Pune take on holders in their own backyard to enhance semi berth
Infosys’s President Rajesh Murthy resigned from his post
Newly appointed CEO of Infosys will have a salary of 16 crore rupees
Pune violence spreads to Mumbai, Dalit groups call for Maha Bandh tomorrow
Top