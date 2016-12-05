Kerala-Tamil Nadu border security tightens as Jayalalithaa in critical health condition

Thiruvananthapuram, December 5: Security was beefed up on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa continued to be critical on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Security at various places in Kerala including at the famed Sabarimala temple was hiked.

Kerala Police beefed up forces in the bordering districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Palakkad.

The police also cordoned off certain areas in the famed Sabarimala temple located at a hilltop, using ropes to ensure that no untoward incidents occur.

A huge number of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were coming to the temple for the two-month-long festival season that got underway in November.

The popular tourist destination of Thekkady in Idukki district that borders Kambam of Theni district in Tamil Nadu — the route most take from Tamil Nadu was also under close vigil.

Likewise at Munnar – another popular tourist and work destination of the Tamil people, was given extra security by the Kerala police.

Ever since reports surfaced on Sunday that Jayalalithaa’s condition deteriorated, Kerala authorities were monitoring the situation as things could get out of hand due to emotional outburst. IANS