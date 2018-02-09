Kerala tops Niti Aayog health index; UP bottom of the list

New Delhi, Feb 9: Kerala has topped among large states on overall health performance in NITI Aayog’s Health Index, while Uttar Pradesh found itself at the bottom but on incremental performance UP has improved its performance.

Kerala is followed by Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Rajasthan, Bihar and Odisha are among those which have performed poorly on the index according to the according to the report — ‘Healthy States, Progressive India: Report on Rank of States and UTs’.

In terms of annual incremental performance, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh are the top three states.

Among the smaller states, Mizoram ranked first followed by Manipur and Goa.

Among Union Territories or UTs, Lakshadweep showed both the best overall performance as well as the highest annual incremental performance.

According to a NITI Aayog statement, the ranking was done under three categories — larger states, smaller States and UTs to ensure comparison among similar entities.

The three indicators which were factored while ranking the states are Health Outcomes (70 per cent), Governance and Information (12 per cent) and Key Inputs and Processes (18 per cent), with each domain assigned a weight based on its importance.

The report said that there was a large gap in overall performance between the best and the least performing states and UTs.

“In the reference year (2015-16) among the larger states, the index scope for overall performances ranged widely between 33.69 in Uttar Pradesh to 76.55 in Kerala,” it said.

The Index is expected to nudge states towards further achieving a rapid transformation of their health systems and population health outcomes, it added

Releasing the report, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the government think tank believes that the Health Index will act as a tool to leverage co-operative and competitive federalism, accelerating the pace of achieving health outcomes.

“It is also important to rank states on the basis of the improvement they have achieved,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, while releasing the report.

The next health report on states performance will be released in June this year and district hospitals too would be ranked, he said.

“We would take out the ranking of 730 district hospitals based on their performance. We want to encourage the good performers and name and shame those who don’t,” he said.

NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul said that absolute and incremental changes in health outcomes, as measured by the Health Index, promote cross-learning between states, capturing the very spirit of cooperative & competitive federalism.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan said her ministry will soon announce the linked incentives for states which have performed better on Health Index.

World Bank India Country Director Junaid Ahmad said that India is the only large country, which has done this kind of exercise and the index developed by NITI Aayog and World Bank has global implication.

The index was developed by Niti Aayog, with technical assistance from the World Bank, and in consultation with the Health Ministry.