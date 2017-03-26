Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran resigns over sleaze talk

Trivandrum/Kerala, March 26: Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran on Sunday resigned following charges of sexual harassment.

Saseendran resigned after an audio tape of alleged sexual harassment was aired on a regional channel.

“I am resigning on moral grounds. I am making it clear that all allegations charged on me are absolutely baseless. But I am now tendering resignation as it is not right on my path to continue in this position when an investigation is underway. It is up to the Chief Minister and government to investigate the matter and they can investigate with any agency. Also, I don’t want the government to be on the back foot,” Saseendran said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the matter would be thoroughly probed.

A Malayalam regional channel Mangalam has aired an audio tape of the conservation between Saseendran and a woman who approached him to submit a petition.

In the tape, the minister allegedly speaks with a sexual intention to the lady.

The authenticity of the tape is not confirmed yet. (ANI)