Kerala transport Minister Thomas Chandy resigns over corruption, wetland encroachment charges

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, November 15: In another big blow to the Kerala Government, Transport minister Thomas Chany resigned on Wednesday.

Chandy’s letter of resignation was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the NCP state president TP Peethambaran Master. According to the Chief Minister, the resignation was forwarded to the Governor P Sathasivam.

Thomas Chandy has agreed to submit his resignation after a long wait of about a month after his corruption was caught red-handed.

As instructed by the department, the Allapuzha District Collector T V Anupama IAS has submitted a report after an inquiry into the issue.

Even after the inquiry report from the District Collector, against him, the minister denied resigning as Kerala Transport Minister.

There was a huge controversy in connection with Thomas Chandy’s encroachment of lake in Allapuzha.

Even today also there was certain confusions as a prominent faction in the ruling CPIM has disagreed to attend the meeting called by the government.

Ex-minister Thomas Chandy, MLA from Alapuzha was accused of encroachment at a part of the Vembanad Lake. He was found guilty of violating certain rules of the wetland after making an approach road and parking area at his Lake Palace Resort.

Chandy, the MLA from Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, is accused of violating wetland rules by encroaching a section of a lake to construct an approach road and parking facilities for the Lake Palace resort which is owned by him and one of his relatives.

As ordered by the government, the Alappuzha district collector T V Anupama had inquired and submitted a report proving a violation of conservation norms and encroachment, under the revenue department.

After hearing a plea by Thomas Chandy, the division bench of the Kerala High Court had dismissed Chandy’s petition seeking to quash the collector’s report. The High Court asked Ex-Minister Thomas Chandy how he could petition against the government when he was a part of the cabinet and told him to approach the collector’s office for any correction.