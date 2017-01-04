Kerala: Two arrested for rapingand murdering 30-year-old woman.

Idukki, January 4: The police on Wednesday arrested two labourers in Kerala’s Idukki District on charges of raping and killing a 30-year-old woman.

The victim, whose body was found in a naked state, was reportedly murdered on January 1. She herself was a migrant labourer from Odisha and had been living with her husband in Kerala for the last one year.

The accused, identified as Viswanatham (54) and Prahladh Badra (20), were migrant labourers, who hailed from Tamil Nadu and Odisha respectively.

The duo allegedly hit the victim on her head with a sharp object, and raped her before abandoning her in a bush.

As per the post-mortem report, the victim succumbed to her head injuries. (ANI)