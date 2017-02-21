Kerala: Woman held for practising black magic, injuring one

Kozhikode, Kerala, Feb 21: A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly performing black magic and injuring another woman near Nadapuram in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Najima was arrested and remanded to judicial custody yesterday, after the victim Shemina (27) of Vellayil, suffered 60 per cent burns while practising black magic and admitted to a private hospital here, Nadapuram they said.

The victim had approached Najima, who was staying in Purameri, seeking remedy for some personal problems, they added.

Shemina reportedly told the police that a fire broke out in the room as Najima poured petrol into the “Homa Kundam,” which the latter prepared as part of the ritual.

Based on a complaint, Najima was booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The accused was produced before the Nadapuram Judicial I Class Magisrate court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody, police said.