Kerala women posts suicide note on Facebook, “Will commit suicide on Sept 27”

Kochi, September 23: The suicide note of a woman in her thirties surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday night stating that she will commit suicide on September 27. The woman, a native of Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta posted that an Non-Resident Indian is subjecting her to online abuse and the cops, even after filing several cases, are not looking into the matter, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The woman also named Ernakulam Range inspector-general S. Sreejith in the Facebook post stating that he is supervising the case, but the investigation is not making any headway.

The post became a topic of discussion on Facebook on Thursday. When the reporter contacted IG Sreejith on Wednesday night he said he was not aware of the incident, but will look into the matter.

Subsequently on Thursday morning the inspector-general made efforts to track the case and zeroed in on complaints filed by the woman and others. He found that there were several cases connected with regard to disputes between a group of people.

“These cases are related to the functioning of a Trust run by Dr Shanavas. Persons attached to the group split after the incident and many are engaged in disputes online. The police got three or four complaints, all relating to to cyber abuse,” Mr Sreejith said. Dr Shanavas who died recently was a popular figure on Facebook.

Another lady from Pathanamthitta had also filed a complaint. “I spoke to that lady in the morning and asked her to meet the woman who posted suicide note on Facebook. I gave assurances that the investigating officers will listen to all the grievances and will take action as per the rules,” Sreejith said.

Sreejith also sought reports from Crime Branch of Police and Pathanamthitta superintendent of police. Since the complainant is living in Pathanamthiita which is not under my jurisdiction I have asked Pathanamthitta to give a report.

According to police former director-general of police T.P. Senkumar handed over the case to S. Sreejith who was with the Crime Branch then. Later, he was appointed as the Ernakulam Range IG so he was unable to monitor the investigation.