Kerala Women’s Commission chief MC Josephine receives life threat, human excreta after filing case against PC George

Thiruvananthpuram/Kerala, September 14: The Kerala Women’s Commission chief, M.C. Josephine today said that she received life threats and a packet of human excreta after the panel booked PC George MLA commented on the actress who sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi in February.

According to reliable sources, M.C. Josephine said that she obtained a threatening letter and a packet of human excreta by post at her office. M.C. Josephine added that aside from her members of the Women in Cinema Collective, an organization was formed in order to react to the attack against the actress, and also complained of receiving threats to them.

According to media reports, PC George stirred up a hornets’ nest by seeking to blubber about the brutal assault on the actress and trying a character assassination of the victim. He later commented that “How could the actress go for acting the next day after the incident if she was brutally assaulted, as made out by the police in the court? Which hospital did she get treatment from?”

As a result, the Kerala Women’s Commission registered a case against him. PC George, an independent Member of Legislative Assembly even attempted to threaten the judicial body. PC George further said that “The women’s commission wants to chop my nose. But, if they come to me, they will not only lose their nose, but many more.”

Previously, there were also accusations against superstar Dileep, who is lodged in connection with the case, that he had released a paid social media campaign to injure the victim and to whitewash his image.

Following the PC George’s statement, the actress had shot a moving open letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan coming out heavily against PC George. What do people like PC George want me to do? Commit suicide or did they want me to confine myself to a lunatic asylum or in the backyard of my house? Or should I run away from society and live in a hideout?”