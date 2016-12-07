‘Haritha’ Kerala Mission : State’s comprehensive ‘Green initiative’ to be launched Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7: The ‘Haritha’ Kerala Mission, a comprehensive programme for creating new development perspectives by maximum utilisation of opportunities through waste management, water resources and agricultural development using organic farming will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

A state level task force will oversee the project and Vijayan has already spoken to district collectors to see that this programme is taken to the grassroots and people are involved for its success. He also asked them to seek the support of educational institutions, NGOs, industries among others.

The massive project aims to clear and remove waste from all the water bodies in the state, ensure disposal of solid waste and removal of waste water and measures to increase the area of land under cultivation.

State Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, who is playing a stellar role in the project, has drawn up a road map for the successful implantation of this on the lines of past successful programmes including the literacy mission, democratic decentralization and peoples’ planning programmes.

Among the immediate programmes that will be launched include the cleaning of vacant lands which will be used for vegetable cultivation, and a comprehensive waste management plan to collect, separate and recycle waste in panchayats and municipalities. Power generation from solar energy and wind energy will also be a part of this project, for which the Kerala State Electricity Board has already set the ball rolling.

A state government official told IANS that one unique initiative under this programme would be setting up a ‘swap shop’ at 93 places across the state, where reusable products that are not of use by any family can be conserved and given to another, free of cost.

“It could be a dress, your replaced old mobile phone or even toys which you want to give away can reach the right individual through this,” said the official.

The programme is being taken forward in a scientific way by conduct of door to door surveys through a questionnaire so as to get the participation of the people at all levels.

–IANS