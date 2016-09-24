Kerala’s Onam bumper lottery winner not yet claimed Rs 8 crore prize money

Thiruvananthapuram, September 24: The result of Kerala government’s Onam bumper lottery draw results were declared on Friday (September 23, 2016) but no has claimed the prize money of Rs 8 crore yet.

According to manoramaonline.com, a lottery vendor near the Sastha Temple at Kuthiran on the national highway between Thrissur and Palakkad had sold the lucky ticket bearing number TC 788368.

The vendor though does not remember the buyer correctly but said a pilgrim, who came to visit the temple, had purchased the ticket from him.

Kerala Bumper Lottery “Thiruvanom Bumper (Onam Bumper)-2016 (BR-51)” draw took place at Thiruvananthapuram, Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, yesterday.

Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper (Onam Bumper)-2016 results are also available in today’s newspapers. Last verification document of Kerala lottery results is the state government gazette.