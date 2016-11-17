Kerala’s Transport Minister AK Saseendran orders vigilance inquiry against ADGP R Sreelekha for fund misuse

Thiruvananthapuram,Nov17:Kerala’s Transport Minister AK Saseendran has recommended a vigilance inquiry against ADGP R Sreelekha over alleged misuse of funds during her past tenure as the transport commissioner of the state.

The recommendation was reportedly made based on a report submitted by the former Transport Commissioner Tomin Thachankary, following an internal inquiry.

R Sreelekha, who is currently ADGP (Intelligence) had handled the portfolio of the transport commissioner in 2014.

Allegations against Sreelekha include appointments of vehicle inspectors without following requisite guidelines, foreign trips without official permission, purchase of 14 vehicles without abiding by the rules, and misuse of the Road Safety Fund.

The report has been handed over to the Chief Secretary SM Vijayanand for further procedures.

