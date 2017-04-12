Keralite from UAE sacked for trolling female journalist online

UAE, April12:The 31-year-old employee, identified as B B was employed with Alpha Paints, a sister concern of National Paint, left the UAE at 7 PM on Monday and returned to India, Khaleej Times reported, citing a human resources manager at the company.

The company’s management took the decision to sack B B after an investigation into the complaints they received from UAE residents regarding the offensive remarks used by the employee against a female journalist named Rana Ayyub as also against Islam.

Ayyub not to be bogged down had exposed the vulgar messages on Twitter sent to her by the man, following which some of her followers reported the matter to the management of the UAE company where the Indian worked, it is reported.

Fearing stringent legal action under the United Arab Emirates cybercrime law B B, it is learnt requested to leave the country immediately.

“He’s a newlywed man, and he knew the seriousness of the mistake he has committed. He broke the cybercrime law and was afraid that a serious legal action would be taken against him, so he asked to leave the country immediately,” said the manager, stressing that the company had no influence behind his decision of leaving.

Under the United Arab Emirates cybercrime law, any form of misuse of a computer, smart device or an electronic network could fetch the violator, if found guilty, a stern punishment that could go up to a life sentence and/or a fine varying between Dh50,000 and Dh3 million. The man’s visa was cancelled yesterday.

Ayyub it is said will be filing a police case against the accused in New Delhi.