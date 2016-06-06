Khadse-Dawood link: Bombay HC to hear matter today

Mumbai, June 6: The Bombay High Court will today hear the petition filed by Manish Bhangale, a Vadodara hacker, against former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse over his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Bhangale, who filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on May 29, reportedly alleged that the call records from Dawood's Karachi residence showed that he was in frequent touch with a specific mobile number registered in Khadse's name. In his petition, Bhangale alleged that the Mumbai Police had strong electronic evidence against Khadse and even then no proper action was taken against him. Last week, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations against Khadse. Khadse, however had dismissed the claim as ‘baseless’ but admitted that the number in question belonged to him. The Maharashtra's Anti-Terror squad is investigating the alleged calls to the minister from Dawood Ibrahim. Khadse has denied any links to Ibrahim