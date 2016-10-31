‘Khaidi No 150’ a dream debut for Tarun Arora

Chennai, Oct 31 : Actor Tarun Arora, who plays the antagonist in megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer “Khaidi No. 150”, a remake of Tamil blockbuster “Kaththi”, says he couldn’t have asked for a better film to mark his debut in Telugu filmdom.

“I feel lucky and blessed to be working alongside Chiranjeevi sir. This is the best Telugu debut and I consider it a sort of an achievement,” Tarun, who will reprise Neil Nitin Mukesh’s role from the original, told IANS.

In the film, which is directed by V.V. Vinayak, he plays a much mature role vis-A-vis what Neil played in the original.

“Although the makers haven’t made many changes to the original character, their take on it will be different. I play a sophisticated villain and you will only see me in suits throughout the film,” he said, and added his character is older than the original.

Asked if he took any advice on playing the character from Neil, he said: “I had watched the original and liked how Neil played the character. However, I went by the director’s vision and played the role exactly the way he wanted me to.”

The working experience so far for Tarun has been very rewarding.

“Vinayak is very encouraging and so is the rest of the young team. Everything is being handled very professionally and that’s a relief,” he added.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, the film features Chiranjeevi in dual role, and it’s slated for worldwide release next year during Sankranti festival.

