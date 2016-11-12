Khammam: Two students drown while taking selfie

Hyderabad, Nov 12 : The desire to take a selfie led to the deaths of two engineering students who were drowned in Telangana’s Khammam district on Saturday

The incident occurred in Nagarjuna Sagar canal in Khammam when a group of four students had gone there on outing, police said.

The survivors told police that their friends entered the canal to take a selfie but they lost balance due to strong currents and were washed away.

The deceased have been identified as Parmeswar Reddy, 21, and Nagarjuna, 20, both B.Tech students of a private college in Khammam district.