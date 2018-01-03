Kharge blames RSS for Pune violence, demands PM to speak

New Delhi, Jan. 03 : Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for Bhima-Khoregaon violence in Pune and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on it.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha in which a youth has been killed, the Leader of Opposition Kharge said, “In order to create rift in the society, radical Hindus belonging to the RSS are behind the violence in Bhima-Khoregaon”.

He also demanded Prime Minister Modi to make a statement on the incident and said he can’t keep a mum.

“A Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima-Koregaon Violence. The Prime Minister should also give a statement, he can’t stay mum. He is a Mauni baba (a saint who doesn’t speak) on such issues,” Kharge said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) led probe into the death of a youth in the violence.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s kin.

On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also trained guns at the RSS and Prime Minister Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the violence.

“A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance,” Rahul tweeted.

Tension has gripped many parts of Maharashtra after death of a youth in clashes on Monday during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune.

The Battle of Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818 between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, at Koregaon Bhima.

The Marathas ultimately withdrew, fearing the arrival of a larger British force.

The Company troops of Indian origin included predominantly Mahar Dalit soldiers belonging to the Bombay Native Infantry, and therefore the dalit activists regard the battle as a heroic episode in their history. (ANI)