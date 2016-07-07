“Khatron Ke Khiladi” Girl Arti Randhawa signs 3 movie deal : Actress says they are used for glamour only

New Delhi, July 7 : Actress Arti Randhawa, who took a break from the entertainment industry about five years back, is returning to showbiz. She has already signed a three-movie deal and will start shooting for the first film from September.

Arti, who started her career as a model and was part of the stunt-based reality TV show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” in 2011, said the roles will help her explore her calibre as an artiste.

She refrained from giving details, but said that she will be seen in different avatars. Arti has signed the three-film contract with Seeta Motion Pictures.

“I can’t tell you about my role. These are the scripts which give me opportunity to perform. They are different roles. Shooting for the first film will start from September,” Arti told IANS.

Asked about other details of the film and role, she said: “In Bollywood, a film’s script keeps on changing until it goes on floor… So, I don’t want to say anything now, but yes the scripts are really good.”

Arti asserted that the films break away from the common norm in Bollywood of giving meaty roles to male actors.

She said: “In Bollywood, most of the good stuff goes to male actors and actresses are used for glamour. But this doesn’t stand true for the three films.”

Arti, who hails from Jammu, started distancing herself from the industry after her mother died.

Explaining the reason, she said: “After ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, I had to leave Mumbai and go back home as my mother was not well. She eventually died. My mom wanted me to become a model and actress, but when she was not around I had thoughts like ‘I don’t want to be an actress’.”

Her brother pushed her to carry on with her mother’s dream and make it a reality.

Arti says she has her reservations.

“Initially, there used to be offers wherein they asked me to wear a bikini and all. I come from a Punjabi family with a strict father. I don’t want to do anything that makes my family feel bad about anything,” said Arti, who did a film called “On The Ramp” with Ranvir Shorey – which still has not released.