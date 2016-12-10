Khloe Kardashian ‘fears’ for Rob Kardashian’s health

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (IANS) Reality TV personality KhloÃ© Kardashian “fears” for her brother Rob Kardashian’s health after the Kardashian sisters block Blac Chyna’s trademark request.

An insider reportedly told HollywoodLife.com: “KhloÃ© loves Rob and fears what a family feud like this could do to his health and so she tried and failed to prevent her sisters from filing legal papers against Blac. KhloÃ© is not happy about the situation and wants her family to just get along.”

And the source also shared that it was older sisters Kim, and Kourtney who reportedly “convinced” their younger sister KhloÃ© into filing the documents.

“Khloe was the lone dissenter in the filing of legal documents to prevent Blac from using the Kardashian name.

“Kim and Kourtney ultimately convinced Khloe to stand by their side in keeping Blac from marketing their name but Khloe was the one sister who was resistant,” the source added.

The news comes after it was previously reported that Chyna – who shares newly born daughter Dream with her fiancÃ©e Rob – had been left “heartbroken” by the ordeal.

–IANS

dc/nv/