Khloé Kardashian again files for divorce from Lamar Odom

Los Angeles, May 27: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has filed for divorce from estranged husband Lamar Odom for the second time.

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star filed the divorce on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents, reports people.com.

The two wed in 2009, just a month after meeting each other. Kardashian first filed for divorce in December 2013 after Odom relapsed with his substance abuse problems and cheated. However, she called off their protracted divorce following Odom’s near-fatal overdose in October last year.

“This was always the plan. The divorce has never been officially off. Khloé was waiting for the timing to be right,” said a source.

“She was loyal for a long time and taking care of him, but she’s not a babysitter and needs to move on with her life,” another source shared.