Khloe Kardashian lost her virginity at 15

Los Angeles, June 5 : Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she lost her virginity at the age of 15, but didn’t enjoy the romantic experience.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, now 31, has admitted she first made love to her boyfriend in her early teenage years, but was “scared” and desperate to “get it over with” the experience, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking openly about her love life on her website khloewithak.com, Khloe said: “It is not funny to lose your virginity! It is weird and you are scared and it hurts and you don’t know what will happen”.

“I was 15 and he was an older guy who wasn’t a virgin,” she added.