Khloe Kardashian reaches divorce settlement with estranged husband Lamar Odom

Los Angeles, Oct 24: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her estranged husband Lamar Odom have signed legal documents regarding their property settlement.

The former couple signed legal documents over the weekend which covers the division of their assets and property, in their ongoing divorce, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The divorce would likely become official in December as a judge cannot sign off under California state law until at least six months after the initial divorce filing.

Khloe refiled her divorce papers in May. But unless something radical happens, their divorce should be finalised before the end of the year.

“They’re relieved it’s over and ready to move on with their lives,” a source said.

Khloe and Odom’s divorce has been a long process. She initially filed for divorce from the former basketball player in December 2013 after four years of marriage. She withdrew the papers in October 2015 after his near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel.