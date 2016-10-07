‘Khoon ki Dalali’ : Rahul Gandhi explains the remark

New Delhi, Oct 07: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi defends his ‘khoon ki dalali’ remark, which has earned him flak from across the political spectrum. Rahul said today, “I fully support the surgical strikes and I have said so unequivocally, but I will not support using.the Indian Army in political posters and propaganda all across the country.”

Yesterday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in political exploitation of the sacrifices of soldiers in remarks that come in the wake of cross-LoC surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Jo hamare jawan hain jinhone apna khoon diya hai, Jammu and Kashmir mein khoon diya hai, jinhone Hindustan ke liye surgical strike kiye hain, unke khoon ke peeche aap chhupe hain. Unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. Yeh bilkul galat hai. {You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong},” he said.

Gandhi was addressing a rally in New Delhi, marking the culmination of his month-long ‘Deoria to Delhi kisan yatra’ in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

“The Indian army has done its job for the country, you do yours,” the Congress Vice President said, attacking Modi.